Verdict on AIADMK GC resolutions case today

CHENNAI: Justice K Kumaresh Babu of Madras High Court to deliver the verdict in the multiple suits filed by ousted leaders of AIADMK against AIADMK general council meeting and general secretary election on Tuesday.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and his supporters filed a written argument in the Madras High Court on March 24 over the applications to injunct AIADMK from giving effect to July 11, 2022 general council resolutions.

The Madras High Court on March 22 heard a bunch of pleas filed by ousted leaders O Panneerselvam, PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam and JCD Prabhakar against thier removal by AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The prayer also prayed for holding elections for the post of party general secretary and to injunct AIADMK from giving effect to July 11, 2022 general council resolutions. Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and AIADMK presidium chairman A Tamil Magan Hussain also submitted their written arguments to the court on March 22. With the verdict expected to be pronounced before noon, the rank and files in the AIADMK are all geared up for the verdict.