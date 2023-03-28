TNCCI strongly oppose proposed hike in vehicle user fee at tolls

MADURAI: The Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TNCCI), Madurai, has strongly condemned the proposed hike in vehicle user fee at tollgates along national highways and urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to drop the move in public interest.

The NHAI had already issued a circular notifying that vehicle user fees at 29 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu would be hiked from Rs 5 to Rs 55 from April 1 onwards. Of the 55 toll plazas, the user fee is revised every April 1 for 29 toll plazas and in the rest, the revision will happen on very September 1.

This move of the NHAI has come as a rude shock to the users who were already dissatisfied with the existing fee, which they term too high. Trade and industry players and the public were already suffering due to abnormal prices of petrol, diesel and gas cylinders, N Jegatheesan, president, TNCCI, Madurai, said on Monday.

The move to increase toll fee further would add to the burden of trade and industry, truck owners, bus operators and the public. Prices of all essential commodities, like vegetables, fruits, grains, paddy, edible oil, milk etc., building material and non-essential commodities would go up owing to the proposed hike.

“On a daily average, 64.50 lakh vehicles pass through the tollgates in the state and fee to the tune of Rs 135 crore is being collected,” he pointed out and added that life-time road tax is paid to the government while purchasing every new vehicle. Therefore, it’s not fair to charge a toll for the vehicle every time at the toll plazas.

He said any hike in toll fee would severely affect the logistics industry. About 4.50 lakh trucks were operated across Tamil Nadu. While the goods transportation industry has not been able to function properly due to price hike in fuel.