TN Hr Sec schools received CSR funds of Rs 44.21 cr from 2019-22

CHENNAI: A survey held by Samagra Shiksha (SS) department along with UNICEF in the school education space has revealed that higher secondary schools in Tamil Nadu received the maximum corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds of Rs 44.21 crore between the financial years 2019 and 2022.

For the survey on 'mapping donor intervention and support in the school education space', data from 37,558 schools were collected by SS and Unicef together.

Out of this, 4,101 schools confirmed receiving CSR support of Rs 116.57 crore by various firms, while 6,610 schools said they did not receive any support at all. And, the remaining 26,847 schools did not provide a response.

As per the survey document, the higher secondary schools in TN received Rs 44.21 crore as CSR funds. Followed by Rs 32.92 crore for primary schools, Rs 24.80 crore for middle schools and Rs 14.62 crore for high schools.

Putting into perspective, the support received by higher secondary schools account for overall 38 per cent, followed by 28 per cent for primary schools. Interestingly, the survey noted that the trend remained similar post Covid-19 lockdown too.

Additionally, the donor concentration has been higher in districts like Chennai, Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Salem, where the development and industrialisation are active as compared to other districts.