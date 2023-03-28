Tirupattur collector locks door for late comers to coordination council meeting

TIRUPATTUR: The Tirupattur collector D Baskara Pandian on Monday ordered that late comers to the coordination council meeting will not be allowed inside, a move that earned him laurels from public. The coordination council, which has representatives from various departments, meets at 9 am before the collector participates in the weekly grievances meet. The meeting is to chalk out ways to solve petitions submitted by the public. On Monday, when Pandian arrived at the meeting hall at 9 am, he found only a few officials present. Hence, he ordered that the doors be locked at 9.15 am resulting in nearly 6 late comers be made to cool their heels outside till the end of the meeting. When the meeting ended, Baskara Pandian called the latecomers inside and warned them of stringent action if they attend the meeting late again.