Officials stop two child marriages in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A team of social welfare department officials along with police stopped two minor marriages in Thanjavur in two different locations on Monday.

According to officials, Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver received an information about the marriage of a 17-year-old girl from Saliyamangalam with a 22-year-old agriculture coolie from Sukkampatti in Karur district to be solemnised on Monday around 7.30 am at a hall in Thanjavur.

Following this, the Collector instructed the social welfare department officials to reach the spot and save the minor. Acting on the instructions, District Social Welfare Official Vimala, Child Welfare Committee member Ilamathy and Thanjavur south police rushed to the spot at around 7 am and stopped the marriage. They also rescued and sent the minor bride under the care of the child welfare committee and registered a case against the groom and his parents.

Similarly, officials stopped the marriage of a 17-year-old girl and 22-year-old law student from Papanasam scheduled on Monday.

Subsequently, the bride was rescued and sent under the care of the child welfare committee.