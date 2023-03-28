‘Mr Local’ issue : Settlement made between SK, Gnanavel Raja

CHENNAI: In a compromise move, settlement was made between actor Sivakarthikeyan and Mr Local's producer KE Gnanavel Raja.

The Producer of Studio Green Films had signed an agreement with actor Sivakarthikeyan in July, 2018 agreeing to pay Rs 15 crore as remuneration for his role.

When the movie was released in May, 2019, it was stated that the makers had paid Rs 11 crore as remuneration to the actor Sivakarthikeyan and the rest Rs 4 crore was left pending.

Subsequently, actor Sivakarthikeyan moved the Madras High Court alleging that the producer failed to pay him the agreed remuneration for his role.

Responding to this, Gnanavel Raja said that Sivakarthikeyan didn't like the story of the film and that it was made because he forced Rajesh to be the director of the film.

The producer added that he suffered a loss of Rs 20 crore because of the film and the actor pressured him to pay the remaining amount along with taxes.

When this came up for hearing, the actor and the producer told the court that they would settle the case. Accordingly, Rtd Justice of Madras High Court N Kirubakaran was appointed as the arbitrator and no order was issued.

When this plea came up before Arbitrator N Kirubakaran on Tuesday, counsel Vijayan Subramaniam who appeared for the producer had submitted a petition regarding the reconciliation between the maker and actor.