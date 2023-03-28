Mother and son found dead in Thuvar village of Sivaganga district

MADURAI: Two persons including mother and son were found murdered near Poomalai Kanmoi at Thuvar village in Tirupattur taluk of Sivaganga district on Monday. The victims have been identified as Adakki (46) and her son Chinnakaruppan (26), sources said. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ramanathapuram Range, M Durai, Sivaganga Superintendent of Police S Selvaraj inspected the spot and held enquiries. Enquiries revealed that they lived in a hut on a small piece of ‘poramboke’ land along forest fringes. Adakki was a farm labourer and her son Chinnakaruppan, an acting driver. The bodies had visible signs of injury probably caused by machete and wooden log. However, the motive behind the killing of mother and son is yet to be known. The bodies were taken to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.