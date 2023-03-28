Frustrated ‘issueless’ man cuts genitals in Vellore, hospitalised

VELLORE: A married auto driver, who was drunk heavily due to frustration over not able father a child, reportedly cut his genitals in Vellore on Sunday. He has been admitted to a private hospital.

Santosh Kumar (30), son of Munusamy of Paradarami near Gudiyattam, was an auto driver and would also do work as a cleaner in lorries when situation demands.

Though Santosh Kumar, an alcoholic, got married three years ago. He was frustrated as had no issues out of the marriage. After consuming alcohol heavily on Sunday, Santosh took a knife and cut his genitals and soon he swooned due to the pain.

On hearing his screams, neighbours rushed him to the Gudiyattam government hospital from where he was reffered to a private hospital in Vellore the same day.

Paradarami police are investigating, but no case has been registered so far.