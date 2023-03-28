Court staff gets 10 years for stabbing magistrate in Salem

COIMBATORE: A court staff was awarded ten years rigorous imprisonment by a court in Salem on Tuesday for stabbing a judicial magistrate in his chamber.

According to the prosecution, the accused A Prakash, (37) from Valluvan Nagar in Annadanapatti stabbed Judicial Magistrate IV M Ponpandi with a pen knife on 1 March, 2022. The magistrate recovered after undergoing treatment at Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital.

An inquiry by Hasthampatti police revealed that Prakash was upset over his frequent transfers. He was transferred from Omalur court and joined duty at district combined court just then as an office assistant.

On his arrival, Prakash broke into a quarrel with Judicial Magistrate Ponpandi at his chamber seeking to know the reason for his transfer. Suddenly, the accused took out a pen knife kept hidden in his pocket and stabbed the magistrate on his chest. As the magistrate cried for help, the police personnel who were on court duty rushed into the chamber and took Prakash into custody.

The Hasthampatti police booked Prakash under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and he was also placed under suspension from work.

On hearing the trial, Additional District Judge AM Ravi awarded ten years rigorous imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 5,000, failing which, the convict has to undergo another six months of prison.