Class 10 students can now download hall tickets for board exams: DGE

CHENNAI: For the Class 10 board exam commencing on April 6, the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has instructed students to download hall tickets.

The hall tickets for the exams can be downloaded from the official DGE website www.dge.tn.gov.in.

Meanwhile, many students have begun downloading the hall tickets from their respective schools from Monday. The Class 10 exam will be held between April 6 and 20 and nearly 10 lakh students are set to appear for the exam.