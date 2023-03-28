Annamalai, Anbumani extend greetings to EPS

Chennai: BJP state president K Annamalai and PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday greeted former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for being elected as AIADMK general secretary.

“I wish to congratulate former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami who has taken over as general secretary of the AIADMK. I spoke to him over the phone and extended my greetings,” Annamalai tweeted.

PMK leader Anbumani tweeted that he congratulated interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami who has been elected as the general secretary of the AIADMK on behalf of his party.

“We wish him all the best in his new role,” he greeted.