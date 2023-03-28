5 arrested for cheating public with forged documents in Thoothukudi

Madurai: Five men were arrested in Thoothukudi on Tuesday for cheating several people and forging official documents. The Thoothukudi South police seized over eighty fake rubber stamps from them. The accused have been identified as S. Ashokar (65) of Pushpa Nagar, K. Ponraj (66) of Puthiyamputhur, R. Christopher (56) of Maravanmadam, D. Immanuel (59) of Siluvaipatti and M. Kaleeswaran (61) of Rahamathulla Puram, Thoothukudi, sources said. Investigation revealed that the gang gave M. Vanthiyathevan (64) of Indira Nagar, a fake no-objection certificate as issued by the police when the victim had lost a property document. They demanded Rs 30,000 in return. The police found it was fake and arrested them.