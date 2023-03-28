2 workers engaged in desilting fall into irrigation well, injured

TIRUCHY: Two workers sustained injuries after they fell into an irrigation well, which they were desilting, in Karur on Tuesday.

Sources said that four workers Santhosh Kumar (24), Saravanan (33), Saminathan (27) and Anand (29) were involved in the desilt work of an irrigation well at Kullampatti village in Karur.

Since it was around 80-foot deep, they tied ropes around their waist and climbed down.

Unexpectedly, the rope snapped and Santhosh Kumar and Saravanan fell into the well after which they fainted.

On information, the fire and rescue services personnel from Karur rushed to the spot and rescued both the injured workers. They were rushed to the Karur GH where they have been undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered and investigations are on.