Week before US trip, youth from Chittoor drowns in Tiruvallur lake

The deceased was identified as R Praveen, 23 of Palli village in Chittoor. Investigations revealed that Praveen got a job in USA and was making travel arrangements
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A week before his impending trip to the United States of America for work, a 23-year-old man drowned in the pallipattu lake in Tiruvallur district after the boat toppled. While the incident happened on Saturday, the man’s body was fished out on Sunday. The deceased was identified as R Praveen, 23 of Palli village in Chittoor. Investigations revealed that Praveen got a job in USA and was making travel arrangements. On Saturday, he accompanied his friend, Sai Kumar, 23 and Prem Kumar to the Pallipattu lake in Tiruvallur district and took a boat ride. The boat toppled and occupants in the boat fell into the water. While Sai Kumar and Prem Kumar managed to reach the shore, Praveen drowned. The body was fished out the body from the lake on Sunday and sent it to Tiruttani hospital for post mortem. Pallipattu Police registered a case and are investigating.

