Residents endure living amid overflowing sewage for 8 years

VELLORE: Living amid overflowing sewage has become a reality for the residents of 22 odd houses in Nalannan Street (Ward 30, Zone 2) in Vellore’s Saidapet area for the last eight years, sources said.

Kasturi, who has been living in the street for the last 40 years said, “till 8 years ago, this was a fine street. But, then problems started as sewage drains got blocked. Repeated petitions to civic officials and the Collector proved to be of no avail as any remedy they provided was only temporary and we would be back to square one within a short time.”

So bad is the environment that as sewage stagnated in the street, locals had to use rubbish to lay a pathway in the middle of the street to reach their houses.

Stagnant sewage in the entire street has resulted in two-wheelers having to be parked in it resulting in vehicle tyres getting affected complain locals.

“Also one needs to be agile as residents have to hop, skip and jump between neighbours doorsteps and the rubbish path if they are to reach the main road,” said Arumugam a resident.

Another resident, who refused to divulge his name, said, “When we get marriage proposals for relatives, it stops midway when the other party visit the area. One look is all it takes for them to never respond to us again.”

Though they have separate line for water, that too might be affected if this situation continues, it was said.

Asked about this, Mayor Sujatha Ananda Kumar told DT Next, “I have personally visited the area thrice. But, each time we remove garbage and the block, the rain creates havoc as water from the upper reaches has to flow through Nalannan Street to reach the lower parts of the town. Residents building steps in front of their houses is also one of the reasons for the drain being blocked.”

However, we have proposed a Rs 20 lakh project estimate to ensure blockage free drains on this street and would execute it once work orders were issued, she concluded.