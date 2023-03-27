Two killed, 10 injured after van overturns in Ramnad district

MADURAI: Two passengers were killed and ten others injured in an accident, which occurred near Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district on Monday. The deceased victims have been identified as Muthuvalivittan (52) of K Veppankulam village, Kamuthi, and his relative Ilayaventhan (9), sources said. Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai after enquiring, said a van, in which they were travelling, skidded off road near the village and overturned after the driver lost control. While the two victims, who suffered head injuries, succumbed and died on the spot, ten others suffered minor injuries. “The ill-fated victims were travelling from Madurai to attend ‘valaikappu’ ceremony,” the SP said. Sources said the van driver Bose (42), who drove the vehicle from Villapuram, Madurai, escaped unhurt. Based on a complaint, Kamuthi police have filed a case.