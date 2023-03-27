TNPSC recruitment norms not in sync with technical age: PTR

CHENNAI: State finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday reiterated in the State Assembly that the recruitment norms/practices of the TNPSC were not in sync with the technological age.

Thiaga Raja also added that he received a file to sanction an additional Rs 45 crore to conduct TNPSC exams for 25 lakh candidates to fill 7,000 posts.

Replying to a motion moved during the Zero Hour by leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami among others on alleged irregularities in TNPSC Group II and IV recruitment, Thiaga Raja said, "I had announced even in the last budget that a reform committee would be constituted to streamline the system of setting up examination centers and training under TNPSC as human resource is more important than financial management."

Recalling the Opposition to the GO issued by his ministry long ago to introduce reforms in TNPSC recruitment, "I received a file seeking Rs 45 crore in addition to the budgetary allocation to conduct Group IV exams. About 24 lakh persons had applied for 7,000 posts. It required printing of 100 crore pages, setting up of 2,400 examination centres and up to 7,000 invigilators. Between Rs 300 and 400 needed to be paid for them. When I studied the rules, I felt that they were not in tune with the modern requirements. I told TNPSC even then that it was a highly inefficient model to conduct exams for 24 lakh people and recruit 7000 persons," the minister added.

"Trees of several forests will be felled for printing the 100 crore pages. In the technology age, it is not the right practice. Hence, I proposed reform," Thiaga Rajan said.

Referring to the reforms he proposed for temporary government staff, he said, "Everyone opposed it and called it anti-social justice. This government is second to none in developing human resources on the basis of social justice. I was first to propose streamlining. Everyone must support it because it is done for the welfare of the State and the government."