Stalin inaugurates Children Literature Fest for govt school students

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Children Literature Festival (CLF) at Anna Centenary Library on Monday. The festival will be conducted for students for Classes 6 to 9 from March 27 till April 1.

Meanwhile, the pre-events of CLF for college students were inaugurated by school Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sport Development Udhayanidhi Stalin in January.

The festival, which is also a workshop for students, will be a chance for students to enhance their creativity. Poets, writers, orators, storytellers and journalists are set to interact with the students on various topics and share their experiences during the six-day workshop.

As part of the event, students will be taken for an exposure tour to various locations like Marina beach, Mahabalipuram and Dakshina Chitra, a heritage museum located in ECR.

Meanwhile, government school students were taken to the Tamil Nadu assembly session on Monday.