Schools reopen in Puducherry after 11 days

CHENNAI: After 11 days of vacation, schools in Puducherry reopened today(27.03.2023).

On the increase of H3N2 influenza virus, the Puducherry government on March 15 had announced holiday for all schools up to Class 8 from March 16 to March 26.

Speaking in the Assembly, Home and Education Minister A Nammasivayam said that in view of spread of the influenza particularly among children, the government had decided to declare a holiday for all schools including privately-managed institutions from primary class to class 8.