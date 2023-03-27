Rahul disqualification: Congress MLAs walk out of TN Assembly

CHENNAI: Congress MLAs walk out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly in protest of the Speaker expunging the remarks of Congress legislature party K Selvaperunthagai who attempted to raise an issue related to Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification.

Talking to mediapersons outside the Assembly, Selvaperunthagai said that the the decision of the speaker to expunge the statement was worrying. We have walked out in the protest of the decision.

BJP legislature party leader Nainar Nagendran who also attempted to raise his objection, later told media persons that it was unnecessary to raise the issue in the House.

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will prevent Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting elections for eight years unless a higher court stays the conviction.