Rahul disqualification: Cong Councillors to protest in Corpn Budget session

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress ward councillors planned to stage a in-house agitation in Greater Chennai Corporation budget session, condemning disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

Congress party's 6th ward councillor in Chennai Corporation M Samuel Thiraviyam condemning, BJP as anti democratic party in a statement on Sunday said: “We Congress councillors stage an in house agitation condemning disqualification of our beloved leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha and asked fellow congress councillors to wear black dress to show case dissent.”