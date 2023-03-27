Pondy murder: 7 surrender before Tiruchy court

TIRUCHY: Seven accused, who were involved in the murder of Puducherry BJP functionary, on Monday surrendered before a Tiruchy court, which remanded them in judicial custody.

Sources said, Puducherry Mangalam segment BJP organiser Senthil Kumaran, a resident of Villiyanur and a loyalist of Puducherry Home Minster Namasivayam, was murdered by a gang on Sunday night while he was standing near his house. The gang hurled a bomb and attacked him with sharp weapons before fleeing the spot.

The police retrieved the body and commenced investigation.

Meanwhile on Monday, a gang of seven members, who were identified as Nithyanandam (43) from Thirukachi, Sivasankar (23) from Kombakkam, Raja (23) of Core Guard, Venkatesh (25) of Dhanathumedu, Pradap (24) from Cuddalore, Karthikeyan (23) and Vignesh, both from Ariyankuppam surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate Balaji.

After hearing the case, the JM remanded them in judicial custody and also recommended a medical assessment.

Subsequently, they were taken to the GH and were later lodged in the central prison after a medical test.