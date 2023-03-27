Police nodal officer to coordinate with TN Animal Welfare Board

CHENNAI: To deal with complaints regarding animal cruelty, the State has appointed a senior police officer as Tamil Nadu nodal officer to coordinate between Animal Welfare Board and field-level officers of the TN police department.

D Shanmuga Priya, Superintendent of Police, non- resident Indian cell, DGP office has been nominated as the state nodal officer. So, any complaints regarding cruelty towards animals shall be communicated through mail or telephone numbers.

The memorandum noted that all city police commissioners and superintendents of police in every district are requested to earmark an officer in their headquarters of the rank of DSP/ AC as their unit nodal officer, and share the contact details of the nodal to the state nodal officer.