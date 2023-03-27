PMK urges Governor to approve Online Gambling Bill immediately

CHENNAI: Pointing out two more persons killed themselves due to online gambling, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged Governor RN Ravi to immediately approve online gambling bill that was re-enacted by the State government.

In his Twitter statement, Anbumani said that Murali from Villupuram district and Wilson from Tiruchy district committed suicide as they accrued debt and lost money in online gambling. "Without banning online gambling, such suicides could not be prevented. Persons addicted to online gambling could not come out of that addiction," he said.

He opined that the notions such as online gambling is based on skills and fundamental rights are against humanity.

"These are spread by agents of online gambling firms. After the online gambling bill re-enacted, three suicides have occurred. As the government re-enacted the bill, there was no other option for the Governor other than approving it. Governor should do his duty laid down by the constitution," he added.