Number of fresh Covid cases breaches 100 mark in TN

CHENNAI: Fresh cases in Tamil Nadu crossed 100 mark as 102 cases were reported after four months on Monday. The overall Covid cases in the State reached 35,96,311. On November 8, 2022 the State recorded 104 cases, and slightly decreased on November 9 with 96 cases.

Chennai recorded the highest number of Covid cases with 28, the numbers in Coimbatore and Chengalpattu has come down to 14 and 10 cases respectively. Other districts recorded single digit cases, where Salem had 6 cases, Cuddalore, Erode and Tirupur 5 cases each, Kanniyakumari, Tiruvallur and Tiruchy with 4 cases each, Krishnagiri, Madurai 3 cases each. The number of active cases in the state increased to 634 including home isolation.

The test positivity rate (TRP) stood at 3.1 per cent. Of which, the highest was recorded in Coimbatore with 5.3 per cent, Chengalpattu 4.7 per cent, and Chennai had 4.2 per cent of TPR.

As many as 76 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals across the State on Monday. The total number of recoveries reached 35,57,627. There was no death case reported, as per the state health bulletin