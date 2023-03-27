Maths paper tough, rue class 12 students

TIRUCHY: A good number of Class 12 students who appeared for Mathematics board exams on Monday found the paper very tough as a few questions were “twisted” and claimed no proper method was followed while setting up questions which, it is feared, could bring down the pass percentage in the subject.

The students of the 2022-23 batch are appearing for full-text examination after COVID 19 and Chief Minister MK Stalin had wished them to feel at ease while writing the papers but things are proving otherwise for the students from the Mathematics stream. “While the Physics paper itself was very tough and around four questions were asked out of syllabus, the case of mathematics paper was worse with a ‘series’ of tough questions,” said a school teacher who is also a parent of a class 12 student from Tiruchy.

The teacher said the school where her son has been studying gave coaching in two types of methods including one with the frequently asked question pattern. But shockingly nothing of that sort was followed. “My son’s teacher, who has been teaching mathematics in the school for over 15 years, herself has said that it was the first time they came across such an indifferent question paper. Those who were involved in setting the questions proved their expertise and were not aware of students’ expertise,” she added.

Meanwhile, J Anand, an educationist here, claimed this ‘smart’ question pattern will reduce the pass per cent in the subject and affect students’ higher education chances. “The School Education Minister and the officials should look into the issue,” he said.