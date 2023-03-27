Justice P Vadamalai assumes office as additional judge of MHC

CHENNAI: Madras High Court acting Chief Justice T Raja on Monday administered the oath of office to district judge P Vadamalai who has been appointed as an additional judge of the High Court.

With his appointment, the working strength of judges has increased to 59, as against the sanctioned strength of 75 judges.

Earlier, P Vadamalai served as Principal District Judge in Madurai.

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram, BCTNP chairman PS Amalraj, Madras Bar Association president VR Kamalanathan, Madras High Court Advocates Association president S Mohanakrishnan, Women Lawyers Association president Louisal Ramesh also welcomed the new judge.