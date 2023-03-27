Expected GI tag will open new business avenues for delta ryots

Though the cultivation has been picking up gradually, the announcement of the government for the GI tag for their product has instilled a hope among the farmers as it would create new business avenues.

“We are ready for exporting coconut on a large scale only when the State and Centre support us to overcome certain problems that we have been facing,” said Vincent Arulraj, a coconut farmer from Punalvasal.

Vincent said that the GI tag not only creates new business platforms but also encourages the farmers to be involved in the cultivation on a full time basis.

Meanwhile, East Coast Coconut Farmers Association president Gandhi said, the announcement for GI tag to the Peravurani coconut is a welcome move but at the same time, the government should come forward to establish an industrial park for coconut products.

“We have been demanding to provide coconut milk for the children benefiting under the breakfast scheme and use coconut oil in cooking which will help us get proper income,” Gandhi said.

Unique preparation

The special feature of the Veeramangudi jaggery for which the state government plans to obtain GI tag is the preparation methods. A group of farmers involved in the making of particular jaggery by traditional method.

“No machine is involved in the making of jaggery but they use only copra for the medium and dry them naturally. Since everything is made naturally, it will last long and the taste in maintained,” said Srinivasan who has been making jaggery for more than five decades.

Srinivasan said that they used to transport the jaggery to Neikkarapatti market in Dindigul district earlier but from last year they have been selling by auction in the Papanasam Regulatory Market itself.

“The GI tag will get us international customers and the economical condition of the people involved in making the jaggery will certainly improve,” Srinivsan added.