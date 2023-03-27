TamilNadu

Big scam in TNPSC Group-4 exam, says EPS

EPS claimed that a huge malpractice has been taken place in TNPSC Group 4 examination.
Edappadi K Palaniswami
Edappadi K PalaniswamiFile
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Ahead the allegations of malpractice in the TNPSC examination, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said that a proper investigation should be conducted into the malpractice.

Adressing the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, EPS brought a resolution to draw attention about the allegations and urges to take proper measures.

He also added that the issue has created a lot of confusion among the candidates.

