Big scam in TNPSC Group-4 exam, says EPS

CHENNAI: Ahead the allegations of malpractice in the TNPSC examination, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said that a proper investigation should be conducted into the malpractice.
Adressing the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, EPS brought a resolution to draw attention about the allegations and urges to take proper measures.
He also added that the issue has created a lot of confusion among the candidates.
