‘ASP pulled teeth using cutting plier’

MADURAI: An attempt to murder case accused near Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district leveled serious allegations of police torture. A video expressing his agony experienced in a police station of Ambasamudram subdivision went viral on social media.

Chellappa, along with two others, including his brother, in the video, said he’s one of the victims brutally tortured by Ambasamudram Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh and two other cops.

Chellappa, released on conditional bail in the murder attempt case, said he worked in Mayandi mutton stall at Sivanthipuram. Further, Chellappa alleged that the ASP extracted his tooth with cutting plier and also forced small stones into his mouth to cause injuries.

Chellappa’s friend Subash had an extramarital affair with a married woman. Her husband hired a group of assailants from Thoothukudi to attack Subash. The assailants damaged the mutton stall and went in search of Subash. To safeguard Subash, Chellappa along with his relatives and friends thwarted the gang at Ambasamudram junction, where they exchanged blows. Nine, including Chellappa were arrested in this case.

After taking them to the police station in Ambai, the ASP dressed in civil clothes thrashed them. Furthermore, the ASP crushed his recently married brother Mariappan’s testicle. Among the nine arrested, five of them had lost their teeth. Further, the video showed Chellappa, who’s on conditional bail, expressing his fear to appear before the police to put his signature in the station on Monday.

Tirunelveli SP P Saravanan said based on the allegations, a magisterial enquiry was ordered by Tirunelveli Collector KP Karthikeyan, who said Cheranmahadevi Sub Collector would launch the enquiry and submit a report based on findings. However, there is no complaint filed yet.