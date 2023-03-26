Woman held in Tirupur for lifting baby

COIMBATORE: A 42-year-old woman was arrested by police on Sunday for stealing an infant from Tirupur Government Hospital. Police said the accused Pandiammal, wife of Muthushanmugam from Vasuki Nagar near Iduvai in Tirupur took away the boy born to Satya, 28, wife of Gopi, 30, a textile worker from Serangadu area. Satya, who gave birth to her second child on March 18, had gone to another floor by leaving the baby in the care of her mother-in-law Mala, 60. Police said the accused under the pretext of helping the elderly woman managed to take away the baby on Saturday evening. Based on a complaint, the Tirupur City Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Abhinapu formed five special teams to trace out the culprit and rescue the baby. “The lady was arrested within 12 hours and the baby was rescued,” said the police.