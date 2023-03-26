Unidentified men kill Puducherry BJP leader

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, Puducherry BJP leader Senthil was killed by unidentified men by hurling bombs and hacking with machetes in the Union Territory's Villiyanur.
Senthil was an ex-Congress member who switched to BJP.
The reason for the killing is not yet clear. He is a politician and also a real estate businessman, initial probe reveals that this could 've either be caused due to political or business rivalry.
