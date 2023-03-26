TNLA will reconvene on Monday, Rahul disqualification to be raised

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will reconvene on Monday after a two days holiday. The Session started on March 20 with a budget presentation for the year 2023-2024.

On March 21, the agricultural budget was tabled in the assembly. And the session will reconvene on Monday with a question and answer session. After the Q &A session, the 3rd day of general discussion on the budget and the agriculture budget will commence.

Condemning the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction and disqualification from Parliament, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee MLAs led by Selvaperunthagai to raise the issue in the assembly and to stage a in-house agitation. The AIADMK MLAs led by Edappadi K Palaniswami will also plan to raise law and order issues during the session.