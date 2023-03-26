TN Rural Development Officers Association to protest on March 30

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Rural development officers assosiation members to go on leave statewide when the debate on the demand for grants for Rural development and Panchayat Raj department take place on March 30.

This comes after they submitted a petition to the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department Commissioner Darez Ahamed regarding various schemes that to be announced in the Budget.

When the state budget was tabled on March 20 by the finance minister, it was alleged that there is no such specific announcements from the government.

Subsequently, the Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officers Association decided to go on one day contingency leave statewide on March 30 when the debate on the demands for grants take place in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

"The employees who protest against the government and do not attend the office, that should be treated as Non-working day and deduction of wages for that day should be done on the basis of 'No work and No pay', Darez Ahamed, Commissioner for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department directed all the collectors in an official circular.

Further, the commissioner advised the collectors to send the details of such deduction of wages and employees who attend the protest.