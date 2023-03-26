Solatium given to Udangudi staff kin

MADURAI: Anitha R Radhakrishnan, state Minister for Fisheries, on Saturday extended a solatium of Rs 2 lakh to the grief stricken family of conservancy worker Sudalaimadan (54) of Udangudi near Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district.

The Minister consoled the aggrieved family and ensured them of necessary action against the accused.

The victim’s wife broke down in tears and fell at the feet of the Minister demanding stern action, sources said.

Earlier, Sudalaimadan worked for Udangudi town panchayat as conservancy worker. Unfortunately, Sudalaimadan being frustrated, consumed poison on March 17 after a former president of the town panchayat, Ayesha and her relative allegedly scolded the conservancy worker using casteist remarks.