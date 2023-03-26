SL national, 4 locals held in Ramnad

MADURAI: A 39-year-old Sri Lankan national and four others were arrested by the Mandapam Marine police in Ramanathapuram on Saturday under various Sections of Foreigners Act and Passport Act.

Those arrested are M Janahan of Valvettithurai, Sri Lanka and three others, including A Sachin of Pudhu Road, M Anandhabalan of Maruthupandiyar Nagar, S Jegatheesh and B Aththinath of Rameswaram, sources said.

The CSG personnel nabbed the Sri Lankan national, who’s not in possession of valid documents.

Nearly, 15 years ago Janahan managed to claim asylum in the UK. However, he made up his mind to return to his hometown by illegal means with the aid of the three local men in Rameswaram.

However, the CSG arrested all the five men and seized a country boat, cell phone and cash of Rs 60,000. Further probe is on.