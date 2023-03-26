Seeman against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi

CHENNAI: While clarifying that Congress is his sworn enemy, Naam Tamilar Katchi convenor Seeman despised the action of disqualifying Rahul Gandhi as MP, "a post that was given by the people".

"I see Congress as an enemy of the Tamil people. But BJP is an enemy of humanity. Congress family killed Tamil. But it is not the right way to defeat Rahul Gandhi, " Seeman said after inaugurating the party's blood donation wing office.

He went on to say that the people have given him the post of MP. "Stripping that responsibility is a murder of democracy. (Prime Minister) Modi had spoked against India and the Indian government in foreign countries while he was in opposition. But, no action was taken, " he said.

Expressing that he does not believe the law is equal to all, he added that no action has been taken against Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi who swindled public money. "I doubt whether the rule of people would sustain in the future."

Responding to a question pertaining to a bill banning online gambling, Seeman urged the Governor to approve the bill as more than 40 persons lost their lives to online gambling. "Who is the Governor to say that the elected government does not have power to make decisions for people's welfare? The post of Governor is unnecessary, " he opined.