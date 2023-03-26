PMK flags suspicion over all students from one centre clearing TNPSC exam

CHENNAI: Raising suspicion over all the 700 students appearing in a centre clearing TNPSC exams, PMK leader Ramadoss called the 'feat' too good to be true.

The PMK leader was referring to students from Karaikudi's Naduvam centre giving a 100 percent result. He further said that most of the 700 students being tutored at the same private coaching centre adds more substance to his apprehensions.

He recalled a similar incident of cheating in 2018 in State's service commission exam.

Ramadoss also questioned if the exams for surveyor had taken place in a fool proof manner. He urged the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to conduct an inquiry into the matter.