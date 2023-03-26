Pamban fisherman’s body recovered

MADURAI: Body of a fisherman, who fell into the sea off Pamban and missing since March 20, was recovered on Sunday. R Pandi Muneeswaran, Therkuvadi, Pamban of Ramanathapuram district fell into the sea accidentally, while bringing fuel by a country boat from Pamban jetty to a mechanized boat bearing registration number (IND-TN-10,MM-211), which was anchored at about one nautical mile. Inspector of Police S Kanagaraj of Coastal Security Group, Rameswaram revealed the details. Earlier, the CSG team along with some local fishermen conducted search operations to trace and rescue the missing fisherman in vain. However, they could only recover the body of the missing fisherman. The Mandapam marine police filed a ‘man missing’ case under Section 174 of Cr.PC. “Vikraman, a doctor, conducted a post mortem on the decomposed body and handed it over to his relatives,” the Inspector said.