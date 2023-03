CHENNAI: Four years after hitting the headlines, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is back in the limelight, but again for the wrong reasons. The results of the Group IV draftsman examination conducted by TNPSC have caused a stir among the candidates with many alleging a scam in the selection process and demanding the conduct of the exam again, besides a fair and transparent inquiry.

After the outcry, TNPSC explained the valuation process and promised an inquiry, “if any malpractice was found”. Allegations are raised that about 2,000 candidates trained in one particular training centre in a southern district have secured good ranks. As many as 18,36,534 candidates appeared for the written examination held on July 24, 2022, for 10,117 posts in the Group IV category including Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant and Typist posts.

Similarly, the examination for 1,089 vacancies in the post of Surveyor and Draftsman was held on November 6, 2022. The results were published on February 15, 2023. It has been alleged that around 700 candidates who were trained at one private centre from Karaikudi secured good marks in the examination and topped the rank list.

There was a delay in the release of Group IV exam results, with TNPSC, after eight months on March 24, announcing it along with marks and overall ranking.

No possibility of malpractice, claims TNPSC official

The candidates who took the exam alleged on social media that those who scored high are down in the rank list and those who secured low marks top the list. Some claimed they did not get the marks they expected and that the scanner tool had got it all wrong.

“Even if a candidate has a ‘lower’ with a ‘higher’ in the typewriting category and secured good marks, then s/he will be lower than a candidate who has twin higher in the typewriting category and this is what the score’s priority for ‘Typist’ category,” explained a TNPSC official.

“The score calculation work has been done through software and direct verification has been done by officials. Therefore, the marks have been awarded properly by taking more time so that no mistakes were made. There is no possibility of malpractice. If the candidates feel there is any malpractice or error then they can complain with relevant evidence by email (grievance.tnpsc@tn.gov.in),” said a senior official.

Similarly, the candidates are demanding proper investigation into the conduct of the exam and valuation process in the selection of surveyors and draftsmen as well.

Notably, in 2019, a major scam broke out in the Group IV examination and many had been disqualified from appearing for the TNPSC exam and 118 persons were also arrested. Social media is already filled with the comparison of the 2019 TNPSC scam and the present allegations which are going viral.