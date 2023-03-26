NIA to hire retired cops as consultants

CHENNAI: Hit by a shortage of local expertise, National Investigation Agency (NIA), the premier agency probing all the terror cases in the country, is currently on a recruitment spree. The agency, looking to use local resources effectively, has decided to lure the best-retired brains in the investigation, forensics etc.

“We are recruiting on one side. On the other side we have decided to use the experienced hands in every state on a consultation basis with decent retainers,” sources in NIA said on Sunday.

Every time the NIA tries to lure the serving talents from the state police, the agency had been facing resistance from the local police administration. Bringing in retired talents is believed to be a much easier job for the agency, which occasionally finds itself lacking in local expertise.

“We hope to get the best retired talents on a consultation basis to help us in our investigation. Every branch office will appoint at least five such retired officers/cybercrime experts or forensics experts as a pool of talent, which can be tapped at any point of time,” sources added.

Walk-in interviews are scheduled for those interested candidates at various branch offices on the 13 and 14 of April. The salary will be the same as the last drawn salary but without DA.

NIA is currently looking for retired officers from the rank of inspectors to superintendents of police from state police or central organisations including CBI, IB, DRI, NCB and customs. The selected candidates may get a chance to work up to the age of 65.

It may be noted that TN police when entrusting CBCID to look into internal complaints within the department, had decided to allow retired hands for investigation.