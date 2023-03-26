Fallen peepal tree stands upright after 2 days on its own; Velloreans call it miracle
VELLORE: In a strange, but true incident, a Peepal tree which was blown by the wind and heavy rain near KV Kuppam in Vellore district recently stood up back on its roots a few days ago resulting in locals performing poojas to it terming it as miracle, sources said.
According to the locals, a Peepal tree (Arasa maram in Tamil) next to the Padavettamman temple near the railway track at Veppanaganeri village, 2 km from KV Kuppam located on the Katpadi – Gudiyattam Road was blown down by heavy wind and rain on March 19.
“The area witnessed heavy rain accompanied by hail, which resulted in large scale damage to crops in the area,” said Balamurugan, a local villager.
Villagers said the fallen tree was nearly 50 years old. As its branches and leaves obstructed free traffic flow, officials when clearing fallen trees used chain saws to cut away branches extruding onto the road.
While officials were unable to explain how this phenomenon occurred, a local teacher seeking anonymity suggested that the tree though fallen still had part of its roots inside the ground and when it was shorn of leaves and branches, the reduced weight might have resulted in the tree coming back to position.
“However only if the tree starts growing leaves will we know that it is alive,” he added.
The temple priest watched the poojas by women without saying anything. When asked, he refused to give his name and said he was responsible for the temple alone and not for the adjoining tree. While devotees call it a miracle, others look on questioningly.
