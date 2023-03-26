CPM seeks statue for TMS in Madurai

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Saturday demanded the state to erect a statue of late playback singer TM Soundararajan in Madurai where he was born and lived.

On Friday, Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled the name board of a road in Mandaveli, which was named after singer Soundararajan to mark his birth centenary.

The West Circular Road in Mandaveli on which the singer’s residence was located has been named after him.

Expressing happiness over naming a road after the legendary singer, Balakrishnan said that CPM has demanded that a statue should be erected for Soundararajan in Madurai where he was born and lived.

“The state government should consider it soon,” he added.