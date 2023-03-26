CPM seeks CBCID inquiry into Aarudhra scam

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan has sought CBCID inquiry into the Aarudhra trading scam as its accused were members of the BJP.

Economic Offences Wing on Friday arrested two people including a former BJP functionary K Harish, who was one of the directors of Aarudhra Gold Trading Private Ltd which allegedly cheated investors to the tune of Rs 2,400 crore.

"In every district, murderers, anti-socials, ganja peddlers and financial frauds have joined the BJP. This has to be considered a huge conspiracy. Therefore, in the case of the Aarudhra scam ordinary poor people have been cheated of Rs. 2400 crore. The main culprit of the scam has been given party posts in BJP. It is no coincidence, " Balakrishnan tweeted.

He demanded the state government order a detailed probe into the mega scam through CBCID and arrest all those involved in the fraud.