'Cong MPs ready to resign in protest against RaGa's disqualification'

CHENNAI: Former TNCC president and Lok Sabha MP Su Thirunavukkarasar on Sunday said that all the Congress MPs are ready to resign in protest against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Wayanad MP after a Surat court sentenced him for two years in a defamation case.

Addressing the day long hunger strike against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi at Valluvarkottam here, he said that Congress leader's disqualification was a planned one as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was upset over his remarks in Lok Sabha on Adani issue.

"Rahul Gandhi's disqualification was done in a haste even as the court gave 30 days to appeal. The sentence could be suspended or dismissed on the appeal in the district court or higher court. But he was disqualified within a day," he said, adding that Rahul's sentence of two years in a defamation suit is unprecedented.

The BJP government has panicked and agitated over Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Parliament and in London, he said, noting that that's why the ruling party's ministers and MPs are preventing the functioning of the Parliament.

"We will not allow the Parliament to function until we get justice. All the Congress MPs are ready to resign," he said.

Pointing out how Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha movement drove out Britishers, he said that fasting protests launched by Congress across the country would put an end to Modi's rule and restore democracy.