Auto drivers to hold strike seeking ride-hailing app, fare revision

CHENNAI: With their demand for a ride-hailing app and revision of fares remaining unfulfilled, autorickshaw drivers are planning to hold a massive hunger strike in May to seek the attention of the government to fulfil their long pending demands.

Tamil Nadu Auto Thozhilalar Sammelanam working president S Balasubramanian said auto rickshaw drivers' unions have been demanding the government to launch its own ride-hailing app like Ola and Uber with the funds of the welfare board.

"Kerala government has launched its own app. The private apps are fleecing both the passengers as well as the drivers with hidden charges. If the government launches its own app, it will benefit all the stakeholders, " he said.

Balasubramanian said that the last time the auto-rickshaw fare was revised was in 2013. "After the Madras High Court ordered to revise the auto fares in February last year, the government formed an inter-departmental panel headed by the joint commissioner (enforcement) which heard the views of the unions on May 12 and passengers association the next day. Following the consultation, the transport department has been maintaining a stoic silence on the revision of fares, " he said.

The unions had demanded a minimum fare of Rs 50 and Rs 25 per km. At present, the minimum fare is Rs 25 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 12 for every additional km.

Auto drivers also demanded the government ban illegal bike taxis which are affecting their livelihood.

"Delhi and Maharashtra government have banned bike taxis. Tamil Nadu government should do it, " the union said, demanding the government fulfil its electoral promises to the auto-rickshaw drivers and also not to implement the motor vehicle amendment act.