AIADMK functionary found murdered at Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: A 38 year old man, a functionary of the AIADMK was found murdered at Sriperumbudur, 50 kilometres from Chennai on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Nagaraj of Kilai village off the Chennai - Bengaluru highway.

Police investigations revealed that Nagaraj was drinking with four of his friends last night at an empty plot behind a private residential quarters.

Nagaraj is said to have sent two of his friends, Vijayakanth and Kannan to buy more drinks. When they returned, Nagaraj was found lying in a pool of blood with cut injuries on his body. The other two who were drinking with Nagaraj were also not to be seen.

Police reached the scene on information and moved Nagaraj to a hospital nearby, where he was declared brought dead.

Sriperumbudur police have registered a case and are investigating.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased Nagaraj had a rough relationship with a local hoodlum over share in the bribe the latter got from factories and from selling scrap.

Police are investigating if this led to the murder.