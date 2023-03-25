Will sensitise civic chiefs on caste abuse: KN Nehru
CHENNAI: Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on Friday informed the State Assembly that the government would hold elaborate discussion with the officials and chairpersons of town panchayats to ensure that incidents like the death of conservancy worker Sudalaimadan in Thoothukudi does not happen.
Speaking on a special call attention moved in the Assembly by members of various political parties, Nehru said that the mother-in-law of Udangudi Panchayat chairman (Ayeesh Kallasi) insisted on March 17 that Sudalaimadan should continue to do conservancy work. The said conservancy worker consumed poison after he felt insulted. Recalling the unsuccessful attempts made to save Sudalaimadan, the Minister said that the FIR has been booked against town panchayat chairperson Ayeesha Kallasi and panchayat officer Babu under various provisions of law, including SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Informing the House that a member of the deceased person’s family with nursing qualification has been provided a job and Rs 25,000 paid immediately to the family, the Minister said that the family was also paid half the compensation since the SC/ST Act has been invoked in the case.
Minister Nehru added that the government would hold deliberations with officials concerned and town panchayat heads in the state to ensure that such incidents do not recur.
Earlier, speaking on the motion, TVK leader T Velmurugan said that the government must offer jobs to the families of such victims considering the impoverished state of the families. VCK MLA SS Balaji who spoke on the motion said that people undertake such work (conservancy) not because of personal interest, but social structure.
