Will sensitise civic chiefs on caste abuse: KN Nehru

Speaking on a special call attention moved in the Assembly by members of various political parties, Nehru said that the mother-in-law of Udangudi Panchayat chairman (Ayeesh Kallasi) insisted on March 17 that Sudalaimadan should continue to do conservancy work. The said conservancy worker consumed poison after he felt insulted. Recalling the unsuccessful attempts made to save Sudalaimadan, the Minister said that the FIR has been booked against town panchayat chairperson Ayeesha Kallasi and panchayat officer Babu under various provisions of law, including SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.