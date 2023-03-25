Will revive Kurumbapatti metal co-op society: Anbarasan

CHENNAI: Minister TM Anbarasan said due to lack of interest among members, the Kurumbapatti metal works co-operative society is inactive.

The Minister’s reply came following a query by Nilakottai MLA S Thenmozhi in the Assembly, where the legislator said that the livelihood of co-operative society is hit.

“Old members of the co-operative society, who indulged in copper work would be encouraged and new members would be added to the society to renovate the industry and to continue the society,” the Minister replied.

The Kurumbapatti metal industrial co-operative society started in 1959, came to be inactive for the last 4 years due to old age of its members and their lack of interest, said the Minister. The old co-operative society would be renovated soon, so there is no need to start a new co-operative society, he added.

For another question, will the government come forward to develop industrial park co-operative society, raised by Congress legislator and Sriperumbudur MLA Selvaperunthagai, the Minister answered, if we get adequate land from private owners, the state will consider a new industrial park in Sriperumbudur. For the development of MSMEs, 5 new industrial parks have been launched, he said.