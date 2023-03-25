Tamil Nadu reports 97 new Covid cases, TPR at 3%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 97 new cases on Saturday taking the total tally to 35,96,110.

One among the fresh cases is one international passenger from Kuwait. The number of active cases in the state increased to 582.

Among districts, Chennai district reported the highest number of Covid cases with 25, followed by Coimbatore (21), Chengalpattu (15), Salem (6), and Tiruvallur (3).

Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Thoothukudi, Tiruppur and Trichy reported 2 cases each.

The test positivity rate (TRP) went up to 3 per cent, of which, Coimbatore topped the table with 4.8 per cent. 64 patients were discharged from hospitals .